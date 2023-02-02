Asian Stationery & Office Products Online Exhibition 2023 Grand Opening

Swiss Pavilion participates for the 4th consecutive time at the Singapore event

SINGAPORE – Media

OutReach – 27 November 2020 – Switzerland Global Enterprise (S-GE) and the Swiss Business Hub ASEAN

said today that their Swiss delegation will participate at this year’s

Singapore FinTech Festival 2020 through its digital Swiss Pavilion.

Emphasizing that Asia remains an important market for internationally

oriented Swiss SMEs, the “virtual” participation of the Swiss delegation is

part of the bigger goal of S-GE to enable Swiss and Lichtenstein SMEs realise

their business potential in new and existing markets.

Switzerland Finance Minister Mr Ueli Maurer will lead the Swiss participation

with his keynote speech “FinTech, Sustainable Finance and Innovation”. This

will be followed by an in-depth panel discussion that highlights the strengths

of Switzerland as a global financial centre.

This panel discussion comprises: Mr Thomas Gottstein, CEO Credit Suisse

Group AG; Mr Ralph Hamers, CEO UBS AG, and Mr Herbert J. Scheidt, President of

the Swiss Bankers Association and this session will be telecast live from

Zurich on 7 December (5pm SGT).

Subsequently, Switzerland’s key invited players in the field of green

and sustainable finance will present their initiatives at the “SFF Impact Summit” on 9 December (3:50pm SGT).

Mr Fabrice Filliez, Ambassador of Switzerland to Singapore, said that “the

participating companies will reflect the robustness of the Swiss finance

ecosystem, paving the way for collaborations and partnerships in co-innovation

and fresh ventures. With Singapore being Switzerland’s most important trading

partner in Asia, Swiss fintech companies view the republic as an important

gateway to the wider Asian economic region.”

These efforts will be reinforced by the participation of seven Swiss

fintech companies, which are strong in regulation technology, blockchain

solutions, big data and analytics, algorithm trading and cybersecurity. The

event presents an opportunity for Swiss fintechs and interested stakeholders in

Asia to connect and build business linkages in a seamless manner.

The Swiss fintech industry has been highly interested in Singapore,

which is seen as a gateway into Asia. Interest in garnering greater presence in Singapore arises

from the republic’s fintech cooperation framework and agreements with ASEAN,

China, India, Japan and South Korea.

Renee Koh, Head of Swiss Business Hub ASEAN said: “With

Singapore-Swiss bilateral cooperation remaining strong, there is still much

room to expand business and economic linkages amid the changing global business

climate. Innovation continues to be strong in both these global centres and the

Swiss presence at this fintech festival presents an opportunity for both sides

to collaborate and propel innovation to greater heights.”

Singapore FinTech Festival will be held in Singapore from

7-11 December with more than 40 global satellite events taking place through

this festival. Swiss companies participating in the Swiss Pavilion includes:

– AlgoTrader, an end-to-end quantitative

and algorithmic trading software solution that supports both digital and

traditional assets;

– Crealogix, which develops and implements

innovative fintech solutions for the digital bank of the future;

– Custodigit AG, which provides a single,

trusted gateway to the world of digital assets;

– SIX Digital Exchange, which is building the

first market infrastructure in the world to offer integrated end-to-end trading,

settlement and custody service for digital assets;

– SIX, which operates and develops

infrastructure services in the Securities & Exchanges, Banking Services and

Financial Information business units with the aim of raising efficiency,

quality and innovative capacity across the entire value chain of the Swiss financial

center;

– Swisscom, a leading telecom company and a key

service provider in Blockchain, Digital Assets and FinTech space as well as

Trust Services; and

– Sygnum, the world’s first digital asset bank,

and a digital asset specialist with global reach.

Free registration for the Swiss satellite event can be done at: www.s-ge.com/en/registration-form-world-fintech-festival-switzerland.