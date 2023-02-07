Aura Group International (AGI) is launching as a New Innovative Digital Agency in Asia
Aura media is officially relaunching in February 2023 as AGI, a new innovative top-notch Digital Marketing Agency in Asia, based in Bangkok, Thailand.BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach – 7 February 2023 – As part of AGI’s launch, the leadership team developed and launched SPARK Online TV which won Best Digital Campaign in CSR at the Marketing Excellence Awards in Q4 2022, outperforming some of the biggest and best digital agencies in Thailand. SPARK is a remarkable joint effort of Founder and CEO, Harcharan Singh Thakral, a new generation digital entrepreneur backed by a Channel 7 subsidiary company, and his Managing Partner, Praveenar Singh Thakral, Miss Universe 1st Runner Up 2020 Winner, who produced and launched “SPARK,” showing signs of early success.
Leadership Team