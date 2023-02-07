BlockDailyHK The First Cryptocurrency News Mobile App in Hong Kong Is Fully Upgraded
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 7 February 2023 –
Ranked No. 1 on the App Store
BlockDailyHK launched the first cryptocurrency news mobile app in Hong Kong and ranked No. 1 in the category of “Magazines & Newspapers” in the App Store(Hong Kong). This time, BlockDailyHK has upgraded its interface and added BDTV channel, to provide a more user-friendly visual design for investors and to present the news in a more diversified way.
Ranked No. 1 on the App Store
BlockDailyHK launched the first cryptocurrency news mobile app in Hong Kong and ranked No. 1 in the category of “Magazines & Newspapers” in the App Store(Hong Kong). This time, BlockDailyHK has upgraded its interface and added BDTV channel, to provide a more user-friendly visual design for investors and to present the news in a more diversified way.