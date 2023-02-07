Netflix spatial audio powered by Sennheiser

Streaming giant chooses AMBEO 2-Channel Spatial Audio for its enhanced Premium plan
WEDEMARK, GERMANY – Media OutReach – 7 February 2023 – Netflix has announced a series of brand-new features for members on its Premium plan, including Netflix spatial audio. Starting from February 1st, members on Netflix’s Premium plan using a stereo system will experience immersive cinematic audio on more than 700 top titles – all on their existing hardware. Netflix spatial audio is powered by Sennheiser’s AMBEO 2-Channel Spatial Audio technology.