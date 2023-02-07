double jump.tokyo Inc. to Produce Official NFT Collection of Captain Tsubasa the Popular Anime Character

Web3 initiative with Captain Tsubasa fan communities to promote World Peace with Soccer Ball Donation
TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach – 7 February 2023 –double jump.tokyo is thrilled to announce that it is producing a high-quality NFT that combines the special moves and famous scenes of the world famous Japanese soccer anime character, Captain Tsubasa. Started in 1981, “Captain Tsubasa” continues to have an incredible influence on current FIFA soccer superstars, other professional athletes and up and coming beginners. This Project, branded as “World Peace Through The Power of Soccer” will donate a soccer ball for each NFT purchase to be distributed to countries around the world. As Tsubasa Ozora said, “the ball is our friend.”