Expanding Dubai’s Asia Pacific Presence – Dubai Chambers inaugurates new office in Hong Kong to Drive Mutual Economic and Business Growth

Published: February 9, 2023

  • The establishment of the new office was announced on the sidelines of the UAE-Hong Kong Business Forum in the presence of Honourable John Lee, Hong Kong’s Chief Executive, with attendance of a high-level delegation.
  • At the forum, Dubai Chambers and HKTDC signed an MoU to enhance collaboration for the support and advancement of mutual goals including fostering a positive economic environment and developing trade relationships and business opportunities between Dubai and Hong Kong.

DUBAI, UAE – Media OutReach – 9 February 2023 – Dubai Chambers announced the establishment of its new international office in Hong Kong, to drive mutual economic and business growth and enhance trade ties between Dubai and Hong Kong.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION


on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook

You may also like

Comments are closed.