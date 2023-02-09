Expanding Dubai’s Asia Pacific Presence – Dubai Chambers inaugurates new office in Hong Kong to Drive Mutual Economic and Business Growth
- The establishment of the new office was announced on the sidelines of the UAE-Hong Kong Business Forum in the presence of Honourable John Lee, Hong Kong’s Chief Executive, with attendance of a high-level delegation.
- At the forum, Dubai Chambers and HKTDC signed an MoU to enhance collaboration for the support and advancement of mutual goals including fostering a positive economic environment and developing trade relationships and business opportunities between Dubai and Hong Kong.
DUBAI, UAE – Media OutReach – 9 February 2023 – Dubai Chambers announced the establishment of its new international office in Hong Kong, to drive mutual economic and business growth and enhance trade ties between Dubai and Hong Kong.