VinFast and E.ON drive cooperate to electrify VinFast’s European retail and service network with charging infrastructure

VinFast’s first stores and service centers across Germany, France and, the Netherlands will be equipped with AC and DC charging stations

E.ON Drive will contribute to the entire value chain, from planning to operation of the charging points

FRANKFURT, GERMANY/HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 9 February 2023 VinFast , Vietnam’s first global manufacturer of battery-powered electric vehicles and E.ON Drive, the eMobility specialist of one of Europe’s leading utility companies, announced their cooperation to equip VinFast locations with a charging infrastructure in Germany, France, and the Netherlands.