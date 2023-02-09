VinFast and E.ON drive cooperate to electrify VinFast’s European retail and service network with charging infrastructure
- VinFast’s first stores and service centers across Germany, France and, the Netherlands will be equipped with AC and DC charging stations
- E.ON Drive will contribute to the entire value chain, from planning to operation of the charging points
FRANKFURT, GERMANY/HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 9 February 2023 – VinFast, Vietnam’s first global manufacturer of battery-powered electric vehicles and E.ON Drive, the eMobility specialist of one of Europe’s leading utility companies, announced their cooperation to equip VinFast locations with a charging infrastructure in Germany, France, and the Netherlands.