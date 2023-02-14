Stanford University and VinBrain – To design a state-of-the-art AI-enabled platform to advance medical diagnosis and treatments

Stanford University and VinBrain signed a Data Use Agreement to improve the precision of Radiology interpretation using a multi-modal “RadGraph” Method
HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 14 February 2023 – On Jan 12 (PST Time), Mr. Steven Truong, CEO of VinBrain, attended the Data Use Agreement Signing Ceremony at the Stanford campus (Palo Alto, USA) organized by Stanford Center for Artificial Intelligence for Medical and Imaging (AIMI). This ceremony occurred with AIMI’s Director, Professor Curtis Langlotz along with other distinguished AIMI leaders, and the VinBrain leadership team.