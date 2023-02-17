Two MacDonnell Road named Caring Company
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 17 February 2023 – Lanson Place Personal Hotels and Residences (Lanson Place) is pleased to announce that Two MacDonnell Road, Hong Kong, a unique serviced apartment-style accommodation situated in Mid-levels, has been awarded the Caring Company Award by The Hong Kong Council of Social Service (HKCSS). The award recognises Two MacDonnell Road’s efforts in caring for the community, employees and the environment, and in creating a cohesive society through cultivating good corporate citizenship.