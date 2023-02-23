MQDC Unveils Cloud 11 as Asia’s Largest Hub for Content Creators with “Empowering Creators” Concept
- MQDC is developing South Sukhumvit (Onnut – Udomsuk – Bang Na) as an Innovation District for the new generation with technologies to drive economic development.
- Cloud 11 will serve the growing Creator Economy as a hub for aspiring new-gen content creators to pursue creative-content careers/business through collaborations with Thai and international partners.
- Cloud 11 embraces an “Empowering Creators” concept and will support content creators through 3 key pillars:
- o Content Creation Ecosystem: Offering studio spaces, funds, talent, and state-of-the-art equipment, it provides the most comprehensive ecosystem for content creation.
- o Virtual–Physical Bridge: It connects Thai creators with global markets via technologies such as Web3, Metaverse, and Blockchain, enabling immersive experiences from both virtual and physical realms.
- o Inclusive Progress: It offers spaces for young people to embrace diversity founded on equality and social contribution for mutual growth.
- Cloud 11, MQDC’s second theme project, has a project value of over 40 billion THB, with gross floor area of 254,000 square meters. It features a shopping mall and creative offices for the content industry, studios spaces, 2 lifestyle hotels, education, research centers, concert/e-sport halls, and Bangkok’s largest rooftop park.
BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach – 23 February 2023 – Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC), a leading property developer, unveiled Cloud 11 as a 40 billion THB project to serve the growing Creator Economy with an “Empowering Creators” concept. Cloud 11 is positioned as Asia’s largest hub for content creators and a center where the new generation can pursue careers and develop businesses in content creation. This project is one of the innovation clusters in South Sukhumvit.