7 essential cybersecurity tips for international travel

Cybersecurity measures should be on top of the what-to-bring-with-you list when preparing for travel, either for business or for tourism. OctaFX security experts give seven crucial cybersecurity tips to keep your data and finances safe while on the go.
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 23 February 2023 – International travel is often an exciting opportunity for cultural exploration or a necessity for conducting business. Either way, it is quite easy to focus on the entertaining or professional aspects of the trip and overlook the cybersecurity matters, which may lead to a loss of important data or money. In this article, you will find seven essential tips OctaFX prepared for international travellers.