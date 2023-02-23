New Compact Electronic Rotary Latch from Southco Offers High-Strength Security in A Small Package
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 23 February 2023 – Southco Asia Ltd., a subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access solutions such as locks, latches, captive fasteners, electronic access solutions and hinges/ positioning technology has expanded its R4-EM Electronic Rotary Latch series with a compact version that offers advanced intelligence. Southco’s new R4-EM-05 Electronic Rotary Latch provides concealed, electronic latching and increased security without sacrificing strength or functionality, making it an ideal choice for applications with significant space limitations.