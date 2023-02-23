New Compact Electronic Rotary Latch from Southco Offers High-Strength Security in A Small Package

Published: February 23, 2023

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 23 February 2023 – Southco Asia Ltd., a subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access solutions such as locks, latches, captive fasteners, electronic access solutions and hinges/ positioning technology has expanded its R4-EM Electronic Rotary Latch series with a compact version that offers advanced intelligence. Southco’s new R4-EM-05 Electronic Rotary Latch provides concealed, electronic latching and increased security without sacrificing strength or functionality, making it an ideal choice for applications with significant space limitations.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION


on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook

You may also like

Comments are closed.