Workato Announces New Executive Leadership Appointments

Workato elevates its homegrown leaders to strengthen focus on scaling business in Asia Pacific and Japan
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 23 February 2023 – Workato, the leader in enterprise automation, announced today the appointment of Allan Teng as Founder & Senior Advisor for Workato Asia Pacific & Japan, and Amlan Debnath as Managing Director for Workato Asia Pacific & Japan. The appointments follow Workato’s key strategic initiatives to support future growth and build a thriving business focused on its people, partners and customers.