CBD Punjab Makes Kalma Chowk Underpass Motorable in Record Time

LAHORE: Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA) also known as Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab), has accomplished a major feat by making both lanes of the Kalma Chowk Underpass motorable in the record time of two and a half months. The underpass, which is the longest in Pakistan, was made functional for traffic in record-breaking and time before the commencement of the PSL 8 Lahore fixture. This project is being commenced with funds generated entirely by CBD Punjab.

Chief Minister Punjab Mr. Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxation, Communication and Works Punjab,Mr. Bilal AfzalCommissioner Lahore, Mr. Mohammed Ali Randhawa, COO PCBDDA, Brigadier (R) Mansoor Janjua, Executive Director Technical PCBDDA, Mr. Riaz Hussain, Executive Director Commercial, Mr. Mohammed Omer, Technical team of PCBDDA, staff members of PCBDDA, NLC and other government officials were present on the occasion.

The technical team of CBD Punjab has worked tirelessly, day and night to make the impossible possible and ensured that the underpass was ready for use. The team’s goal was to provide maximum relief to the public and reduce hindrances in the daily commute of the citizens of Lahore, as per the directive of the Chief Minister of Punjab, Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi.

Speaking on the occasion the COO of CBD Punjab, Brigadier (R) Mansoor Janjua, said “It gives me great pleasure to announce that as per our commitment, both lanes of the underpass are open for traffic before PSL 8 matches in Lahore. We were already committed to the timely completion of the project to provide maximum relief to the citizens of Lahore.The official contractor for the project National Logistic Cell (NLC), has utilized all the available resources to ensure that both lanes of the underpass were functional for traffic. The authority has done this major development in the project according to the approved PC1, we have utilized the funds of 4.2 billion PKR out of 4.9 billion PKR and no PC1 revision. “He further added that the remodeling project of Kalma Chowk Underpass will not only help to alleviate the traffic congestion in the area but it will be a treat for cricket fans as it will provide a hassle-free approach to the stadium”

CBD Punjab’s achievement of making both lanes of the Kalma Chowk Underpass functional is a testament to its commitment of providing high-quality infrastructure for the public. Mr. Riaz Hussain, Executive Director Technical of CBD Punjab, said that “Our technical team along with our contractor NLC, have done a remarkable job by making Kalma Chowk Underpass

functional before the given timeframe. This has been made possible due to their dedication and hard work, and I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to each and every member of the team”.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION