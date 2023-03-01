IES inks USD692 Million loan agreement for the iconic 600MW “Monsoon Wind Power Project” as the first wind project in Lao PDR, the largest renewable energy plant in Southeast Asia positioned as a key platform for regional connectivity and decarbonization
BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach – 1 March 2023 – On 24 February 2023, Impact Electrons Siam Limited (IES), Asia Pacific’s leading renewable energy solutions provider, as the developer of the Monsoon Wind Power Project (Monsoon Wind), signed USD692 Million financing documents for a non-recourse project financing for Monsoon Wind together with other shareholders among them are ACEN Renewables International Pte. Ltd., STP&I Public Company Limited and SMP Group. Customary CPs are expected to be satisfied shortly. Monsoon Wind will construct, own, and operate a 600MW wind power plant and its dedicated 500kV transmission line in the Sekong and Attapeu provinces located in southeastern provinces of the Lao PDR. Monsoon Wind is the first wind power project in Lao PDR and the first cross-border project in Southeast Asia. Under the 25-year power purchase agreement, the electricity generated will be sold to Vietnam Electricity (EVN) through the Project Company’s 500kV transmission line.