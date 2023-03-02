Bybit and Talos Enter Partnership to Expand Digital Assets Trading for Institutional Clients
The integration combines the power of Talos’s robust trade infrastructure solutions with Bybit’s access to a wide array of digital assets and best-in-market enterprise solutions including trading execution with precision.
This partnership will enable Bybit to streamline access for institutions looking to get into the crypto space via the Talos platform. Additionally, this new collaboration will boost real-time liquidity, elevating the user experience on Bybit even further.
“Bybit understands the burgeoning demand for advanced trading solutions required by increasingly sophisticated institutions as they pursue growth opportunities in cryptocurrency. We are excited to partner with Talos to facilitate fast, trustworthy, and secure access to digital asset investments,” said Ben Zhou co-founder and CEO of Bybit.
“Bybit is on a mission to offer next-level opportunities across the board. This partnership will allow us to offer the tech needed for streamlined trading operations and bridge the gap between institutional investors and digital currency networks.”
“The partnership with Bybit allows us to further extend our execution capabilities for clients, providing them with expanded options to engage and transact with the top destinations in the industry,” said Anton Katz, CEO and co-founder of Talos. “At Talos, we’re always looking to expand our connectivity through smart integrations like the one we now have with Bybit. The robustness of offerings on Bybit provides our users with a broad range of execution functionality to enhance quality, depth, and breadth across their trade activity.”
About Bybit
Bybit is a cryptocurrency exchange established in 2018 that offers a professional platform where crypto traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, excellent customer service and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions, the Oracle Red Bull Racing team, esports teams NAVI, Astralis, Alliance, Made in Brazil (MIBR), and Oracle Red Bull Racing Esports, and association football (soccer) team Borussia Dortmund.
