The Multitalented Contemporary Pianist Joja Wendt Captivates Guests At Steinway Gallery’s Private Showcase
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 7 March 2023 – Acclaimed jazz pianist extraordinaire, Joja Wendt, one of the most illustrious Steinway artists whom the brand collaborates with regularly, performed to a captivated audience with his repertoires of familiar and popular tunes, at a private showcase event presented by Steinway Gallery Singapore and Lufthansa last Friday afternoon.
on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook