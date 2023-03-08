ChangeNOW Plans to Apply for a Hong Kong SFC Crypto Trading License After Rapid User Growth in the City
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 8 March 2023 – ChangeNOW, a cryptocurrency exchange platform, has released statistics on its users in Hong Kong, whose numbers have soared in the past few weeks. Furthermore, the exchange announced its plans to apply for a license from the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) to provide crypto trading services in the city under the new regulatory framework.