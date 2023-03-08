Omnichat unveils AI Chatbot integrated with ChatGPT, empowering chat commerce in multiple messaging platforms
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 8 March 2023 – Omnichat as a leading omni-channel chat commerce solution provider, launches “Omni AI” – a new chatbot integrated with ChatGPT 3.5. The integration has created seamless communications with artificial intelligence across multiple messaging platforms covering WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, LINE. Leveraging the most advanced AI language model, Omni AI serves as a digital assistant of retailers to handle customers’ enquiry, recommend products as well as facilitate marketing campaign planning with automated customer support, marketing and sales service.