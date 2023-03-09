Sastaticket.pk Celebrates International Women’s Day by Honoring Its Hard-Working Women

KARACHI: Sastaticket.pk, a leading e-ticketing platform in Pakistan, is proud to celebrate International Women’s Day by recognizing the incredible achievements of its hard working female call center staff. These women play a vital role in making ticket booking easy and hassle-free for customers, and their dedication and commitment have helped propel Sastaticket.pk to the forefront of the travel industry.

As we celebrate International Women’s Day, Sastaticket.pk is taking this opportunity to highlight the incredible work of its female staff. These women work tirelessly every day to provide excellent customer service, helping travelers book flights, hotels, and other travel accommodations. They are the backbone of our company, and we are proud to recognize their contributions.

“We are proud to have a team of strong and capable women who work hard every day to ensure that our customers have a smooth and hassle-free travel booking experience,” said Mohib Hassan, COO of Sastaticket.pk. “Their contribution to our company is invaluable, and we want to show our appreciation for their hard work and dedication.”

“Working at Sastaticket.pk has been a wonderful experience, especially as a woman in a male-dominated industry. It’s amazing to work for a company that values and supports its female workforce. I’m grateful to be a part of such a dynamic team and look forward to continuing to contribute to the growth and success of Sastaticket.pk,” said Alia Mehboob, Manager Partnerships & Marketing.

In recognition of their hard work, Sastaticket.pk has organized a special event for these women on International Women’s Day. The event aims to celebrate their achievements, encourage them to continue their hard work, and inspire others to follow in their footsteps.

As a platform that works closely with airlines, Sastaticket.pk is proud to support the travel industry’s efforts to promote gender diversity and inclusivity. The company firmly believes that women have the potential to excel in any field, including the aviation industry, and is committed to providing them with equal opportunities to succeed.

Sastaticket.pk encourages other companies in the industry to follow in their footsteps and recognize the contributions of their female workforce, by acknowledging and celebrating their achievements, we can empower more women to pursue their dreams and reach their full potential.

