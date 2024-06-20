Takeda earns the Best Place to Work certification in Ukraine for 2024

KYIV, UKRAINE Media OutReach Newswire – 20 June 2024 –Takeda Ukraine, an affiliate of the global research-based pharmaceutical company, was recently certified as a Best Place to Work for 2024. This prestigious recognition underscores Takeda Ukraine’s unwavering commitment to fostering a workplace culture that prioritizes employee well-being, professional growth, and inclusivity.Takeda Ukraine’s commitment to employee satisfaction and engagement is reflected in its comprehensive benefits package, ongoing learning and development opportunities, and initiatives that promote diversity, equity, and inclusion. Through these efforts, the company cultivates a workplace where innovation flourishes, collaboration thrives, and employees feel inspired to make a meaningful difference in the lives of patients.“We are honoured to be Best Place to Work Certified, it gives us great pride to get this recognition in this challenging time! This achievement reflects and demonstrates our commitment to building an amazing workplace culture and future together with our employees. We are proud that our employees have a consistent good experience to work within the team satisfied and motivated to contribute more to help patients in access to innovative therapy. We’ll ensure that we maintain what makes us strong today going forward: the desire of our employees to work at our organization, and this drive to achieve a collective goal!”“Being recognized as the best place to work in Ukraine is not just an award; it’s a testament to the exceptional culture, dedication, and passion that define our organization. Our commitment to fostering a supportive, inclusive, and rewarding environment for our team members has been integral to our success.This recognition is a reflection of the tireless efforts of our leadership, HR teams, and every member of our organization who consistently go above and beyond to make our workplace a place where people thrive. It’s a testament to the collaborative spirit, resilience, and shared sense of purpose that unite us as we work towards our common goals.As we celebrate this achievement, we remain committed to continually improving and evolving, always striving to provide an even better experience for our employees. Together, we’ll continue to set the standard for workplace excellence in Ukraine and beyond.”Each year, the program partners with different organizations across various industries, assisting them in measuring, benchmarking, and certifying their workplace culture. As Takeda Ukraine celebrates this milestone, the company remains committed to continuously enhancing its workplace culture and fostering an environment where every employee feels valued, respected, and empowered to succeed.For more information, please visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org Hashtag: #BestPlacesToWork #takeda

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.