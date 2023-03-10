Southco introduces New Ejectors for E1.S Solid State Drives
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 10 March 2023 – Southco Asia Ltd., a subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access solutions such as locks, latches, captive fasteners, electronic access solutions and hinges/ positioning technology has expanded its line of inject/eject mechanisms with a new line to fit the E1.S form factor. Southco’s new P7 ejector is specifically designed to assist in the insertion and extraction of E1.S drives. This ensures optimum performance, ergonomics, and aesthetics.