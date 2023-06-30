DBS Hong Kong and CLP Power expand partnership with launch of “SME Low-carbon Rewards” to support SMEs’ low-carbon transition

First bank in Hong Kong to provide subsidies to SMEs for purchasing CLP renewable energy certificates
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 30 June 2023 – Environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) is increasingly important for businesses. According to a survey commissioned by DBS Bank (Hong Kong) Limited (DBS Hong Kong)[1], 70% of SMEs in Hong Kong see ESG as an important part of their business strategy. DBS Hong Kong Limited and CLP Power Hong Kong Limited (CLP Power) announce the launch of a new “SME Low-carbon Rewards” programme that aims to support Hong Kong SMEs in their drive towards a low-carbon economy.