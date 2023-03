HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 10 March 2023 –Fashion icon Tia Lee Yu Fen (李毓芬) sported a breath-taking look as the global C-pop star attended Richard Quinn’s showcase of his Spring 2023 collection at London Fashion Week. Tia was seen wearing a teardrop headpiece from Victoria Grant, paired perfectly with Jimmy Choo suede platform sandals and pearl earrings designed by Theo Fennel.