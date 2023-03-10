Tia Lee Yu Fen, global C-pop star and fashion icon, continues to spearhead the female empowerment campaign at London Fashion Week
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 10 March 2023 – Global C-pop star Tia Lee Yu Fen (李毓芬) continued to promote her #EmpowerHer campaign, attending numerous shows by icons of the fashion industry at London Fashion Week. She was seen at Moncler Genius’ show, along the Julien Macdonald, David Koma and Richard Quinn events.
