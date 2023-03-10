From music to fashion, global C-pop star and style icon Tia Lee Yu Fen continues hitting the right notes at London Fashion Week
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 10 March 2023 – After the release of her record-breaking new single “Goodbye Princess”, fashion icon and global C-pop star, Tia Lee Yu Fen continued to hit all the right notes during her appearance at London Fashion Week. She was spotted wearing a number of stylish outfits throughout the world famous event and attended several of the hottest showcases, including the Moncler Genius showcase.