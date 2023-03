BEST Inc. Holds 1st Network Conference for 200 Partners in Malaysia and Singapore, Continues to Support Partners’ Profitable Growth

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 13 March 2023– BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) (“BEST” or the “Company”), a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China, held its first network conference for its BEST Malaysia and Singapore’s business partners in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.