NGT’s Fully Intuitive Integrated AI Application System Officially Enters Public Testing in Hong Kong as the City’s First of its Kind

Collaborate with Indigenous Businesses and Leverage the AI-tech Agitation to Accelerate Local Digital Transformation
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 13 March 2023–NextGen Tech (“NGT” or “the Company”), a leading technology service company in Hong Kong with a pioneering advantage in artificial intelligence (“AI”), is pleased to announce that YOTTA, developed by NGT’s core AI technology team, the first integrated and fully smart AI application system in Hong Kong, officially entered public testing to provide technology service. The trial phase primarily targets enterprise users, promoting and assisting them to promptly adapt and implement business process automation, enhancing their operational efficiency and productivity while reducing operating costs, with a long-term prospect of driving the digital transformation of local businesses.