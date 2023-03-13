Prudential plc included in the Shanghai – Hong Kong Stock Connect Programme

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 13 March 2023 – Prudential plc (“Prudential”) today announced that Prudential’s shares, which trade on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, are now included in the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme.The expansion comes after Prudential’s inclusion in the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme and the Hang Seng Composite Index last year.James Turner, Group Chief Financial Officer, Prudential said: “This inclusion signifies another milestone for Prudential. This additional southbound trading mechanism will allow more investors in the Chinese mainland to share our growth and help lift our profile and shareholder base in China further.”Prudential provides life and health insurance and asset management in 23 markets across Asia and Africa. The business helps people get the most out of life, by making healthcare affordable and accessible and by promoting financial inclusion.Prudential is due to report its 2022 Full Year results on 15 March 2023.Hashtag: #prudential

About the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect Programme

The Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect is a mutual stock market access programme through which investors in the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong can trade and settle shares listed on either market via the Shanghai Stock Exchange, the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong or clearing houses in their home market.



Investors in the Chinese mainland need to maintain a total balance of securities and cash account of not less than CNY500,000 to participate in the programme.



About Prudential plc



Prudential plc provides life and health insurance and asset management in 23 markets across Asia and Africa (at 31 December 2022). The business helps people get the most out of life, by making healthcare affordable and accessible and by promoting financial inclusion. Prudential protects people’s wealth, helps them grow their assets, and empowers them to save for their goals. The business has dual primary listings on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (2378) and the London Stock Exchange (PRU). It also has a secondary listing on the Singapore Stock Exchange (K6S) and a listing on the New York Stock Exchange (PUK) in the form of American Depositary Receipts. It is a constituent of the Hang Seng Composite Index and is also included for trading in the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme and Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme.



Prudential is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential Financial, Inc. a company whose principal place of business is in the United States of America, nor with The Prudential Assurance Company Limited, a subsidiary of M&G plc, a company incorporated in the United Kingdom.