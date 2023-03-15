GEODIS expands offering to retail sector with new lease on multi-user facility in Shanghai’s Minhang District

A 10-year lease on the facility will continue to grow GEODIS’ presence in China and offer logistics solutions for the growing e-commerce industry
SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach – 15 March 2023 – GEODIS, a global leader in the transport and logistics sector, has signed a 10-year lease agreement with PRD Group for a 20,000 square-meter multi-user facility in Minhang district, Shanghai. The facility is set to bolster GEODIS’ contract logistics capabilities for retail partners, providing improved storage and inventory processing to support the fast-growing e-commerce industry that is expected to be worth USD 2 trillion in Asia Pacific by 2025[1].