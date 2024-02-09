3,000 ITE students to be equipped with workplace skills and competencies under Prudential’s talent engagement programme
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 February 2024 – On 8 February 2024, Prudential Singapore (“Prudential”) and the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to support students in developing targeted skills and competencies to boost their competitiveness in the corporate world. This is an initiative under Prudential’s Talent Engagement Ecosystem (TEE-Up) that supports students and young adults in their professional development, as they transition from schools to workplaces. Close to 90 attendees from ITE, Polytechnics, Prudential and industry experts, were at the MOU event.
