Asian Industrial Online Exhibition 2023 Grand Opening

Published: March 17, 2023

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 17 March 2023 – Asian Industrial Online Exhibition (AIOE 2023) is a virtual and physical integration targeting Asian suppliers, importers, and exporters. It will be exhibited from March 17 – June 30, 2023 and is expected to bring an excellent opportunity for exhibitors to expose their brands. This transnational trade event, jointly organized by AsianNet and TradeAsia (www.e-tradeasia.com), will be held once a year starting in 2022. In terms of quality and quantity, there are satisfactory results. In 2023, we will expand the scale. During the three-month extension period, there will be in line with the show schedules of Taipei International Machine Tool Show (TIMTOS), Global Industrie, Hannover Messe and Manufacturing World Japan Tokyo to create group momentum. It is convenient for international buyers to visit and compare in one purchase.

