Singapore’s Health Sciences Authority Approves Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-Valent Conjugate Vaccine For Adults 18 Years Or Older

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 18 March 2023 – Pfizer announced today that the Singapore Health Sciences Authority (HSA) has approved its 20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV20) that protects against invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia caused by 20(pneumococcus) serotypes. Marketed under the brand name APEXXNAR, this vaccine is approved for active immunisation for individuals aged 18 years and older, advancing the company’s ongoing commitment to help prevent certain potentially-serious infectious respiratory diseases.The approval of APEXXNAR in Singapore, being the first in Southeast Asia, underscores Pfizer’s 20 years of growing legacy and experience in developing and supplying innovative pneumococcal conjugate vaccines that have had a pivotal impact on the global disease burden. This approval also supports Singapore’s Healthier SG initiative that focuses on improving population health and quality of life through proactive preventive care, regular screening and recommended vaccinations.“Singapore’s approval of APEXXNAR today signals the importance of continually addressing the ever-evolving burden of pneumococcal disease. This is especially critical against the rapidly ageing landscape to ensure comprehensive coverage for the population,” said Erika Pagani, Country Manager, Pfizer Singapore. “As the country progresses towards a Healthier SG, Pfizer looks forward to continue playing a key role to protect adults from this widespread life-threatening disease.”According to the Singapore Ministry of Health, pneumonia is the fourth most common cause for hospitalisation [9] and third leading cause of death [8] , responsible for more than 4000 deaths annually [10] . Singapore continues to face a rising burden of the disease in light of the increasing prevalence of new infectious variants and a rapidly ageing population.“Despite its severity and burden on the population, the awareness surrounding pneumococcal disease and the uptake of the vaccine in Singapore remains relatively low,” said Dr Leong Hoe Nam, Infectious Disease expert at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital. “With the approval of APEXXNAR, and in line with the Healthier SG initiative, we encourage all adults to take proactive steps towards preventive care and vaccinate against this disease.”

About PCV20

PCV20—known as APEXXNAR in Singapore and the EU, and PREVNAR 20TM in the US—is Pfizer’s next-generation pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that includes capsular polysaccharide conjugates for the 13 serotypes (1, 3, 4, 5, 6A, 6B, 7F, 9V, 14, 18C, 19A, 19F and 23F) already included in Singapore-registered PREVENAR 13® (Pneumococcal 13-valent Conjugate Vaccine [Diphtheria CRM197 Protein]).The vaccine also contains capsular polysaccharide conjugates for seven additional serotypes (8, 10A, 11A, 12F, 15B, 22F and 33F) that cause invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD), and have been associated with high case-fatality rates, antibiotic resistance, and/or meningitis. APEXXNAR contains the broadest serotype coverage of any available conjugate vaccine and helps protect against the 20 Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes in the vaccine.





About Pfizer: Breakthroughs That Change Patients’ Lives

At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world’s premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For more than 170 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on us. In addition, to learn more, please visit us on