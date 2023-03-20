Avery Dennison launches AD XeroLinr DT™, its linerless label portfolio for variable information printing

Winners will have access to financial support, coaching and networking opportunities to help scale their innovative technology solutions

community investment arm of Prudential in Asia and Africa, together with Humanitarian

Partner International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC)

and Technology Partner Lenovo, today launches the second edition of the SAFE

STEPS Disaster Tech (D-Tech) Awards[1]. The Awards find, fund and

support technology solutions that save lives before, during or after natural

disaster events.

Since 2000, more than 40 per cent of global disaster events have taken

place in the Asia Pacific region[2],

resulting in around 800,000 deaths and affecting 3.2 billion people[3]. This year,

the COVID-19 pandemic which has infected more than 11 million people[4] and

expected to result in over US$2.7 trillion in economic losses[5], has

magnified the importance of disaster preparedness and collaboration across all

sectors in reducing the threat and impact of natural disaster events.

The SAFE STEPS D-Tech Awards was created

by Prudence Foundation out of the belief that technology innovation can play a more

significant role in improving disaster preparedness, recovery and resilience. The

Awards are part of SAFE STEPS, a multi-platform, mass

awareness programme developed by Prudence Foundation and supported by the IFRC

and other partners to provide life-saving information around natural disaster

events, road safety and first aid.

Organisations participating in

the Awards will stand a chance to win grants from a pool of US$200,000 to

support the implementation and scaling of their D-Tech solutions. Semi-finalists

and finalists will have access to expert coaching, pitching and networking

opportunities with humanitarian representatives, venture capital fund managers,

fellow tech entrepreneurs and social enterprise developers. Finalists will pitch

their solutions to a panel of judges in June 2021.

Donald Kanak, Chairman of

Prudence Foundation, said, “The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has raised the awareness

of the critical need for disaster preparedness and the power of technology in

resilience, response and recovery. We established the SAFE STEPS D-Tech Awards

to encourage entrepreneurs across the world to direct their energy and

ingenuity in applying their technology to reduce the devastating impact of disasters.

We believe D-Tech has huge potential to be a disruptive game changer for good

and be just as impactful as technology has been in other areas, such as edtech,

fintech and medtech.”

Alexander

Matheou, IFRC’s Regional Director for Asia Pacific, said, “2020 has shown us that resilience

against disasters has never been more important. IFRC is pleased to work with Prudence

Foundation again on the SAFE STEPS D-Tech Awards to bring businesses and

communities together to support tech solutions that will help save lives.”

Pratima

Harite, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility and Philanthropy for Lenovo Asia Pacific, said,

“Technology can play a fundamental role in improving resilience in communities

impacted by natural and other disasters. Lenovo aims to combine the power of

world-class technology solutions with the creativity and know-how of local

entrepreneurs and charitable organisations, to achieve better preparedness,

recovery, and resilience.”

The Awards are supported by a

wide range of strategic partners, including the Asian Venture Philanthropy

Network (AVPN), Antler, e27, Give2Asia, Hatcher+, Jubilee Capital Management and

National Geographic.

The competition is open for entries from today to 19 February 2021. Both for-profit and non-profit

organisations are welcome to apply. Details of the application criteria,

timeline and other relevant information can be found here.

ABOUT SAFE STEPS

SAFE STEPS is a multi-platform mass awareness programme that provides

vital lifesaving tips on natural disaster events, road safety and first aid.

SAFE STEPS is created and developed by Prudence Foundation, in partnership with

the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, National

Geographic and the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile. It aims to raise

awareness and provide easy-to-understand educational information on

life-threatening issues in the hope of saving lives and building more resilient

communities.

ABOUT PRUDENCE FOUNDATION

Prudence Foundation is the community investment arm of Prudential in Asia

and Africa. Its mission is to secure the future of communities by enhancing

education, health and safety. The Foundation runs regional and local programmes

in partnership with NGOs, governments and the private sector in order to

maximise the impact of its efforts. Prudence Foundation leverages Prudential’s long-term

mindset and geographical scale to make communities safer, more secure and more

resilient. The Foundation is a Hong Kong registered charitable entity.

ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL FEDERATION OF RED CROSS AND RED CRESCENT

SOCIETIES

The International Federation of Red Cross (IFRC) is the world’s largest humanitarian

network, comprising 192 member National Societies that work to save lives and

promote dignity around the world.

ABOUT LENOVO

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$50 billion Fortune Global 500

company, with 63,000 employees and operating in 180 markets around the world.

Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, we are

developing world-changing technologies that create a more inclusive, trustworthy

and sustainable digital society. By designing, engineering and building the

world’s most complete portfolio of smart devices and infrastructure, we are

also leading an Intelligent Transformation — to create better experiences and

opportunities for millions of customers around the world. To find out more

