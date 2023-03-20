Avery Dennison launches AD XeroLinr DT™, its linerless label portfolio for variable information printing

Published: March 20, 2023

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 20 March 2023 – Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY), a leader in global materials science and manufacturing, has launched AD XeroLinr DT™, its direct thermal (DT) linerless portfolio, as part of its growing Sustainable ADvantage offerings in Asia Pacific.

