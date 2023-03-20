Thailand’s SEAC Eyes Bold Expansion in the ASEAN SMART Learning Market

SEAC is expanding its SMART learning solutions across the ASEAN region.
BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach – 20 March 2023 – SEAC, a leading corporate and lifelong education innovator, is shaking up the Thai and ASEAN education market with significant investment to expand its SMART learning solutions across the ASEAN region. The world is rapidly moving forward, and current learning methods fail to keep pace; SEAC is poised to capitalize on the growing demand for more effective technology-supported education design and delivery.