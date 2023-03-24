Shopee Consumer Trends report reveals key digital habits among Singapore shoppers

80% of Singaporean users attest to the usefulness and convenience that e-commerce platforms like Shopee offer as a one-stop shopping platform
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 24 March 2023 – Shopee Singapore officially unveils its report, ‘Past the Starting Line: Adapting to Singapore’s Digital Consumers in 2023’. To better understand e-commerce usage and attitudes of consumers, Shopee Singapore conducted an online survey in Singapore on 5 December 2022 among 1,361 Shopee users aged 15 to 70 years old. These data-driven insights will allow businesses to more strategically leverage e-commerce and digital services to stay relevant and achieve their goals in this changing digital landscape.