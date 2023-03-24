Shopee Consumer Trends report reveals key digital habits among Singapore shoppers

Published: March 24, 2023

80% of Singaporean users attest to the usefulness and convenience that e-commerce platforms like Shopee offer as a one-stop shopping platform

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 24 March 2023 – Shopee Singapore officially unveils its report, ‘Past the Starting Line: Adapting to Singapore’s Digital Consumers in 2023’. To better understand e-commerce usage and attitudes of consumers, Shopee Singapore conducted an online survey in Singapore on 5 December 2022 among 1,361 Shopee users aged 15 to 70 years old. These data-driven insights will allow businesses to more strategically leverage e-commerce and digital services to stay relevant and achieve their goals in this changing digital landscape.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION


on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook

You may also like

Comments are closed.