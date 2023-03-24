American Express appoints Walter Liu as Head of Asia Region
SINGAPORE/ BANGKOK, THAILAND/ TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 24 March 2023 – American Express has appointed Walter Liu in the newly created position of Head of Asia Region. In this role, Walter is responsible for overseeing American Express’ issuing businesses across the Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and Thailand markets. Based in Hong Kong, he also serves as the Managing Director of the Company’s operations in the market and leads its proprietary business.