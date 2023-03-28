Perx Technologies To Transform Customer Engagement Experience with Workato

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 28 March 2023 – Workato, the leading Enterprise Automation Platform platform announced today that Singapore-based Perx Technologies, a loyalty and customer engagement SaaS platform, will partner with Workato to deliver frictionless, hyper-personalized customer experiences.As a leading behavioral intelligence and loyalty SaaS platform, Perx helps businesses deliver meaningful customer engagements. Perx will partner with Workato to launch self-serve environments, which allow their clients to independently create hyper-personalized customer experiences using plug-and-play integrations. Utilizing Workato’s low/no code and hassle-free integrations allows Perx to do away with multi-day integration set-ups, and deliver seamless omnichannel experiences to their clients.Workato’s platform gives Perx the necessary tools to simplify and automate integrations for client onboarding. Workato helps plug the tech gap between Perx’s platform and their clients’ legacy systems. This allows clients to update and improve their tech adoption at a lower cost, as it removes the need of creating unnecessary multiple and complex data points. This partnership marks a significant step towards empowering Perx’s customers to build their own unique digital customer journeys without the need for complex workflows.For Perx employees, the partnership with Workato allows them to reduce time to market and time for execution. Workato helps solve complex integrations by simplifying compatibility and reducing time spent on new setups. By reducing manual tasks and streamlining workflows using Workato’s pre-existing recipes, Perx intends to drive up employee productivity and accelerate its go-to-market timeline.“Our partnership with Workato is a game-changer for businesses looking to transform their customer engagement strategies,” said Mr. Amenallah Reghimi, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Perx Technologies. “By combining Perx Technologies’ innovative solutions for customer engagement and loyalty with Workato’s industry-leading automation platform, we’re empowering businesses to deliver personalized experiences, streamline operations, and drive growth.”“Perx is an industry leader in delivering memorable and meaningful customer experiences. This is a critical success factor for businesses who want to grow in an increasingly crowded marketplace,” said Amlan Debnath, Managing Director, Workato Asia Pacific and Japan. “We are thrilled to play a key role as Perx’s partner in reimagining the digital consumer journey and look forward to the creation of a powerful, simplified and efficient digital experience that millions of end consumers will benefit from.”Hashtag: #Workato #PerxTechnologies

Perx Technologies

Perx Technologies is a leader in the loyalty and customer engagement space, providing a sophisticated, self-service SaaS platform that seamlessly integrates gamification, behavioral science, and AI. Based in Singapore, Perx enables brands globally to drive and monetize customer actions and customer-brand interactions through dynamic, data-driven experiences.



Perx streamlines customer acquisition, activation, monetization, and growth by crafting tailored, incentive-driven journeys that foster lasting loyalty and exceptional user experiences. Its user-friendly, self-service and intelligent approach empowers businesses to revolutionize their customer engagement strategies with unparalleled ease and efficiency. For more information, visit