Xapo Bank Becomes The First Fully Licensed Bank To Enable USDC Deposits and Withdrawals

Published: March 28, 2023

Xapo Banks marks a watershed moment for digital asset innovation by enabling members to bypass costly and time-consuming SWIFT payments and deposit and withdraw via USDC instead.

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach – 28 March 2023 – Xapo Bank, a leading Bitcoin custodian and licensed private bank, has collaborated with Circle, a global financial technology company helping money move at internet speed, to become the first licensed bank in the world to integrate USDC payment rails as an alternative to SWIFT.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION


on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook

You may also like

Comments are closed.