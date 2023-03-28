Xapo Bank Becomes The First Fully Licensed Bank To Enable USDC Deposits and Withdrawals

Xapo Banks marks a watershed moment for digital asset innovation by enabling members to bypass costly and time-consuming SWIFT payments and deposit and withdraw via USDC instead.
BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach – 28 March 2023 – Xapo Bank, a leading Bitcoin custodian and licensed private bank, has collaborated with Circle, a global financial technology company helping money move at internet speed, to become the first licensed bank in the world to integrate USDC payment rails as an alternative to SWIFT.