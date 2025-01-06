Melco is honored with a collective total of six diamonds from Black Pearl Restaurant Guide 2025

Jade Dragon at City of Dreams, Macau

MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 January 2025 – Melco Resorts & Entertainment has been honored a collective total of six diamonds from Black Pearl Restaurant Guide 2025. The recognition from the esteemed annual culinary guide is presented to the Company’s signature Chinese restaurantsandiconic French fine dining restaurant,, and Japanese restaurantMelco’s signature Cantonese fine-dining restaurantat City of Dreams has been awarded the coveted three diamonds award, marking its sixth consecutive year of receiving the Guide’s highest distinction, thus maintaining the status of being Macau’s one and only three diamond Chinese restaurant. Contemporary Chinese restaurantat City of Dreams’ Morpheus was honored with one diamond, marking its sixth year of achieving the accolade. Redefining fine dining with a contemporary vision through gastronomy that pays homage to the great traditions and savoir-faire of French cuisine,is again honored with one diamond for the second year running. The tranquilrestaurantlocated at City of Dreams’ Nüwa is also awarded one diamond by the Black Pearl Restaurant Guide with one diamond for the second consecutive year., said, “Thank you to Black Pearl Restaurant Guide for these wonderful honors. They are a testament to Melco’s dedication to contributing to Macau’s economic diversification as we aim to strengthen its standing as a world center of tourism and leisure, and further highlight the city’s status as a UNESCO-designated Creative City of Gastronomy. Congratulations to our team on their achievements in offering our guests with the most memorable culinary experiences as we strive to continue in our pursuit of service excellence.”Three-diamond Cantonese restaurantshowcases exquisite culinary masterpieces created with the freshest seasonal ingredients and delectable delicacies. With spectacular designer décor and superlative personalized service,sets the benchmark for fine dining in Macau. Honors and awards include:· Black Pearl Restaurant Guide 2018, 2020 – 2025 (Three Diamonds)· Black Pearl Restaurant Guide 2019 (Two Diamonds)· MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong Macau 2019 – 2024 (Three Stars)· Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards 2014 – 2024· Golden Phoenix Tree China Restaurant Guide 2024 (Three Stars)· Trip.Best Gourmet Awards 2024 (Diamond)· Tatler Best 2024 (Top 100 Restaurants)· Tatler Dining Awards 2024· SCMP 100 Top Tables 2014 – 2024· Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence 2014 – 2024One-diamond award winner, located on the 21floor Sky Bridge of Morpheus, offers the very heights of innovative fine dining and Chinese cuisine served in a modern seasonal tasting menu format. Its degustation menu is inspired by the 24 Solar Terms of the Traditional Chinese Calendar (Jie Qi), changes 12 times a year and highlights many of the restaurant’s signature dishes.‘s honors and awards include:· Black Pearl Restaurant Guide 2020 – 2025 (One Diamond)· Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards 2020 – 2024· Trip.Best Gourmet Awards 2024 (Platinum)· Tatler Dining Awards 2024· SCMP 100 Top Tables 2019 – 2024· Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence 2022 – 2024· Wine Spectator Award of Excellence 2019 – 2021Awarded one diamond,redefines French gastronomy with a contemporary vision. The restaurant at City of Dreams sources produce from the best regions which is harvested at its optimal time, highlighting a deep appreciation for nature and an intimate understanding of the seasons. Sourcing from small-scale farms and line-caught fish, the restaurant ensures unparalleled quality and a distinctive tasting experience. Honors and awards include:· Black Pearl Restaurant Guide 2024 – 2025 (One Diamond)· MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong Macau 2019 – 2024 (Two Stars)· Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Award 2020 – 2024· SCMP 100 Top Tables 2020 – 2024· Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence 2019 – 2024Bestowed one diamond,at City of Dreams offers authentic Edomae sushi across a beautiful, centuries old Hinoki wood sushi bar. The tranquil restaurant serves seasonal delicacies using only the finest ingredients, crafted by Japanese master chefs. Honors and awards include:· Black Pearl Restaurant Guide 2024 – 2025 (One Diamond)Hashtag: #melco #cityofdreams #jadedragon #Yi #alainducasseatmorpheus #sushikinetsu #morpheus #blackpearlrestaurantguide Wechat: 新濠博亚娱乐

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited

Melco Resorts & Entertainment, with its American depositary shares listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates Altira Macau ( www.altiramacau.com), an integrated resort located at Taipa, Macau and City of Dreams (www.cityofdreamsmacau.com), an integrated resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs ( www.mochaclubs.com), which comprise the largest non-casino based operations of electronic gaming machines in Macau. The Company also majority owns and operates Studio City ( www.studiocity-macau.com), a cinematically-themed integrated resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, a Philippine subsidiary of the Company currently operates and manages City of Dreams Manila ( www.cityofdreamsmanila.com), an integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. In Europe, the Company operates City of Dreams Mediterranean in Limassol in the Republic of Cyprus ( www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy). The Company also continues to operate three satellite casinos in other cities in Cyprus (the “Cyprus Casinos”). For more information about the Company, please visit www.melco-resorts.com.



Melco Resorts & Entertainment is majority owned by Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, which is in turn majority owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.