Resumption of the Takamatsu (Kagawa prefecture in Shikoku, Japan) – Hong Kong route (scheduled flights)
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 29 March 2023 – Tourism Shikoku is pleased to announce that regular, bi-directional flights on the Takamatsu-（Kagawa prefecture in Shikoku）Hong Kong route will resume starting on Sunday, April 16th. It is said that flights will operate three times a week (Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays) from April 16th until October 26th.
For more detailed information, please visit https://www.hkexpress.com/zh-hk/see/destination-guides/takamatsu/.
The decision has been made to resume the third regular flight route among the four international routes at Takamatsu Airport, following the resumption of the Seoul route on November 23rd and the scheduled resumption of the Taipei route on January 19th.
Detailed schedules, including flight names and arrival/departure times at Takamatsu Airport, will be determined, and announced in due course.
*Please note that the above plans are subject to government approval.
