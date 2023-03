Vetter Performs Extraordinarily with Six Wins in the 12th Annual CDMO Leadership Awards

CDMO honored as winner in all six core award categories

RAVENSBURG, GERMANY – Media OutReach – 29 March 2023 – Vetter , a globally operating Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), earned the esteemed 2023 CDMO Leadership Awards in all six core categories –. In addition, the company was awarded Champion Status forandboth recognitions for the second year in a rowIn its 12year, now dubbed the CMO Leadership Awards (formally, CMO Leadership Awards) and thus including the important clinical development support companies such as Vetter are offering, these prestigious honors were presented byand supported byThe choice to rename the award aligns with the fact that successful commercial market supply is often already founded in the early development phases of a drug candidate.