Vetter Performs Extraordinarily with Six Wins in the 12th Annual CDMO Leadership Awards
CDMO honored as winner in all six core award categories
- Vetter celebrates its second consecutive year earning this award in six categories with three additional honors in the CDMO Leadership Awards
- The results reflect the continuous effort taken every day to meet the high expectations and requirements of its customers
- Gaining champion status for quality, expertise, and compatibility, reaffirms the performance and the level of service the CDMO is offering
RAVENSBURG, GERMANY – Media OutReach – 29 March 2023 – Vetter, a globally operating Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), earned the esteemed 2023 CDMO Leadership Awards in all six core categories – quality, expertise, reliability, capabilities, compatibility and service. In addition, the company was awarded Champion Status for quality, expertise and compatibility – both recognitions for the second year in a row. In its 12thyear, now dubbed the CDMO Leadership Awards (formally, CMO Leadership Awards) and thus including the important clinical development support companies such as Vetter are offering, these prestigious honors were presented by Outsourced Pharma and supported by Life Science Leader. The choice to rename the award aligns with the fact that successful commercial market supply is often already founded in the early development phases of a drug candidate.