Vingroup named “Best Issuer for Sustainable Finance”

HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 29 March 2023 –The Asset Triple-A Country Awards is one of the region’s leading prestigious financial awards with a history of more than 20 years, attracting the participation of major issuers and financial institutions from 18 Asian countries. The awards are held annually, with an objective and independent evaluation process by a council of leading international finance, banking and capital markets professionals.Overcoming many candidates, Vingroup was awarded the “Best Issuer for Sustainable Finance in 2022” award, a prestigious award recognizing the commitment to sustainable finance and implementing effective activities towards the United Nations’ 17 sustainable development goals.In addition to the “Best Issuer in Sustainable Finance in 2022”, Vingroup and VinFast were also honored in the category of “Best Green Loan” for a US$500 million syndicated term loan (including US$400 million for Vingroup and US$100 million for VinFast). Although this is the first syndicated green loan financing from Vietnam, Vingroup and VinFast drew strong interest from the market very quickly, allowing the borrowers to increase the total facility amount from $300 million to $500 million, marking a new milestone in the Group’s international fund raising track record.said: “Recognitions awarded to Vingroup and VinFast demonstrate the partnership and trust from international financial institutions and lenders in our sustainability efforts. Most prominently, VinFast aims to become a global smart electric vehicle manufacturer to promote green private and public passenger transportation in Vietnam and our international markets.Hashtag: #Vingroup

About Vingroup

Founded in 1993, Vingroup is one of the leading private conglomerates in the region and currently focuses on three business pillars: Technology and Industrials, Real-estate and Services, and Social Enterprises. Find out more at: