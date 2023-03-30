Digital Economy Summit 2023: Asia’s Innovation and Technology Flagship Event Returns to Hong Kong

Cyberport rebrands and expands former Internet Economy Summit to focus on fostering a smarter future through digitalisation

Mr Peter Yan, Chief Executive Officer of Cyberport (first left); Mr Tony Wong, Acting Government Chief Information Officer (centre), and Mr Ian Chan, Chief Corporate Development Officer of Cyberport (first right), share insights ahead of the Digital Economy Summit. The Summit will bring together leaders from technology, business, academia, and government sectors to envision how smart city technologies can supercharge economic growth at global and regional levels and accelerate the formation of resilient and futureproof digital societies.

Day 1

Visionary Forum: Re-create Future Sustainable Societies The pandemic supercharged the rise of smart city innovations. Global tech giants and prominent industry experts will exchange insights on how the exponential growth of metaverse, artificial intelligence (AI), 5G and smart city technologies is defining the new normal and re-creating more sustainable societies.



Key speakers include:



o The Hon John Lee, The Chief Executive of the HKSAR Government



o Mr Yang Pengfei, Party Secretary; Director-General, Guangdong Provincial Administration of Government Service and Data



o Mr William Xu, Chair of Scientist Advisory Committee, Huawei



o Dr Will Cavendish, Global Leader of Digital Services, Arup



o Ms Selina Yuan, President for International Business, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence



o Dr Luyi Mo, Vice President and Head of Guangzhou-Shenzhen R&D Center, Pony.ai



Chambers Forum: Business Transformation for Integrating Traditional &New Economy Tech innovation is critical to growth and success in the digital economy. Business leaders will share how enterprises integrate technologies to embrace challenges, capture opportunities and stay head of the curve in the new normal.



Key speakers include:



o The Hon Duncan Chiu, Legislative Council Member of the HKSAR (Technology and Innovation)



o Mr Steven Choi, Head of Tencent Cloud, Hong Kong & Macau



o Mr Marcus Spurrell, Co-CEO, Dmall International Business Inc



Smart City Forum: Advancing Smart City Development – GBA and Beyond With China at the forefront in smart city initiatives globally, the Greater Bay Area is a prime growth engine of the smart city ecosystem. Attendees will discuss Hong Kong’s latest smart city initiatives alongside international best practices and GBA opportunities. Key speakers include:



o Mr Shigeru Dohno, Executive Vice President, Panasonic Corporation



o Mr Fred Sheu, National Technology Officer, Microsoft Hong Kong



o Mr Gerard Wolf, Chairman of the Sustainable Cities Task Force, MEDEF International



Digital Government Symposium – One-Stop Service, intelligent computing future, accelerate Digital Government Transformation The HKSAR Government is committed to using innovation and technology to enhance urban management and develop Hong Kong into a smart city. Government industry experts will share successful practices, evolution paths and innovative ICT solutions.





Day 2



FinTech Forum – Reshaping the Digital Economy with Web3 and Virtual Assets Hong Kong remains at the forefront of digital economy transformation. This forum will explore the potential of Web3 and virtual assets to drive innovation and growth, with a particular focus on empowering Web3 talent.



Key speakers include:



o The Hon Paul Chan, Financial Secretary, HKSAR Government



o Ms Clara Chan, Executive Director (Monetary Management), Hong Kong Monetary Authority



o Dr Feng Xiao, Vice Chairman and Executive Director, China Wanxiang Blockchain Inc



o Mr Gilbert Lee, Head of Strategy & Planning and Chief of Staff to Chief Executive, Hang Seng Bank



Beyond Web3 Forum – Unleashing the Innovative Power of Digitalization and Decentralization for a Smarter Economy Experts, thought leaders, and innovators will gather at the forum to explore forefront Web3 technologies such as decentralised networks, blockchain infrastructure, ecosystem development as well as discuss how advanced AI in FinTech and innovations in digital currencies would harness the growth of a smarter city.



Key speakers include:



o Mr Sam Yao, Business Development Lead, Avalanche Asia



o Dr Ming Wu, Co-founder & CTO, Conflux



o Mr Tim Bailey, Vice President of Global Sales, Red Date Technology



Smart Mobility Forum: The Future of Smart City in the 5G Era A comprehensive transportation network and smart mobility are indispensable elements of the smart city. Experts and industry pioneers share how 5G supports smart transportation, improves quality of life and strengthens the competitiveness of Hong Kong.



Key speakers include:



o Dr Wang Miao, Chief expert of VICAD (Vehicle and Infrastructure Cooperative Automated Driving), Baidu Inc



o Ir Ricky Leung, Executive Director of Engineering & Technology of Airport Authority Hong Kong



o Prof Ming Liu, Founder, Shenzhen Unity Drive Innovation Technology Co Ltd



New Industrialisation Forum: Building a People-oriented Smarter Industry In line with the National 14th Five-Year Plan and Hong Kong’s development as an international innovation hub, the business sector is embracing Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) responsibilities. Leaders discuss how integrated technologies can help businesses focus on people while protecting the planet and ultimately contributing to the digital economy.



Key speakers include:



o Mr Toni Drescher, Head of Technology and Innovation Management, Fraunhofer IPT



o Prof Zheng Li, Executive President, Institute of Climate Change and Sustainable Development, Tsinghua University



o Mr Massimo Trionte, General Manager, Asia Pacific, UTIL Group





HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 30 March 2023 – Asia’s flagship innovation and technology (I&T) event is relaunching as Digital Economy Summit (DES) 2023 and returning to Hong Kong on April 13-14, 2023. Jointly organised by the HKSAR Government and Cyberport, DES 2023 will bring together leaders from technology, business, academia, and government sectors to envision how smart city technologies can supercharge economic growth at global and regional levels and accelerate the formation of resilient and futureproof digital societies.Formerly known as the Internet Economy Summit, DES 2023 is inspired by the theme “Emerging with Resilience: Fostering a Smarter Future”, at which more than 100 renowned international speakers will share their insights in keynote presentations and panel discussions in eight thematic forums. More than 4,000 industry decision makers, entrepreneurs and investors from 40 countries and regions are expected to attend DES 2023, which will be held for the first time as a hybrid in-person and online event. Mr John Lee, the Chief Executive; Mr Paul Chan, Financial Secretary; and Professor Sun Dong, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, are among HKSAR Government Officials set to address the audience at the two-day event., said, “With the unwavering support from the Central Government, Hong Kong has resumed full normalcy and the revival of the DES is a strong testament of Hong Kong’s return to centre stage. Digitalisation is the mainstream engine for high-quality socioeconomic development and the contribution of innovation and technology (I&T) is indispensable. I am very much looking forward to the insights and significant inspiration to the development of Hong Kong’s digital economy that will be shared by the Summit’s stellar line-up of technology pioneers and business leaders.”t,said, “Global challenges in recent years have spurred technology development and adoption in different areas like, AI, Smart City, and many more, generating unprecedented opportunities in Digital Economy. The Government has also made provision of HKD$500 million in the recent Budget announcement to launch a Digital Transformation Support Pilot Programme to assist small and medium enterprises to adopt digital solutions. We believe smart applications of I&T induce digital transformation and reinvigorate enterprises and economies, culminating in a smarter future for all. The Government and Cyberport’s annual flagship event DES is the place to see all these happening and reinforces Hong Kong’s role as an international I&T centre connecting the world to tremendous opportunities in the booming Greater Bay Area.”DES 2023 will be showcasing an impressive line-up of industry heavyweights. Attendees will have ample opportunity to spark new connections and find new ways to stay ahead of disruption and future-proof their businesses.Highlights from the eight thematic forums include:DES 2023 will be held at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) and online on April 13-14, 2023. InnoEX, jointly organised by the Government of the HKSAR and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, as well as the 2023 Hong Kong Web3 Carnival co-hosted by Wanxiang Blockchain Labs and HashKey Group and organized by W3ME, will also be held concurrently at the HKCEC.For more information of the DES and to register, please visit www.digitaleconomysummit.hk Hashtag: #Cyberport

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Cyberport

Cyberport is Hong Kong’s digital technology flagship and incubator for entrepreneurship with over 1,900 members including over 800 onsite and close to 1,100 offsite start-ups and technology companies. It is managed by Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited, wholly owned by the Hong Kong SAR Government. With a vision to be the hub for digital technology, thereby creating a new economic driver for Hong Kong, Cyberport is committed to nurturing a vibrant tech ecosystem by cultivating talent, promoting entrepreneurship among youth, supporting start-ups, fostering industry development by promoting strategic collaboration with local and international partners, and integrating new and traditional economies by accelerating digital transformation in public and private sectors.



For more information, please visit