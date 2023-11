2023 James Dyson Award global winners announced – Hong Kong students winning sustainability prize for the first time with sustainable exterior wall coating

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 15 November 2023 – The James Dyson Award , the international design award, today announces its three global winners: an International winner, a Sustainability winner, and a Humanitarian winnerFor the first time for Hong Kong – two students from the Chinese University of Hong Kong – Hoi Fung Ronaldo Chan and Can Xiao, have been awarded the Sustainability award with their eco-friendly solution utilising waste glass and turning it into coating with a high cooling effect for buildings. The winners are selected by Sir James Dyson, each will receive £30,000 to support the next stages of their inventions.