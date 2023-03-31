Nexon Joins Oasys Blockchain As a Validator

Published: March 31, 2023

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 31 March 2023 – Oasys, a gaming-optimised blockchain, today announces that renowned global video game giant, Nexon, has officially joined as the latest node validator in the blockchain’s network.

