GEODIS honored by Arkema China at its Annual Carrier Conference

Partnerships underscore the collaboration between industry and supply chain provider as trade flows stabilise
SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach – 4 April 2023 – GEODIS, a global leading transport and logistics services provider, has been named “Strategic Carrier of Arkema China” in recognition of its concerted efforts to reinforce Arkema’s supply chain strategy in the region in 2022. This marks the third consecutive year in which GEODIS has been honored at the Arkema China Annual Carrier Conference, having also received the same award in 2021, as well as the “Core Carrier of Arkema China” award in the 2020.