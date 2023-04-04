LOFTER Group partnered with “The Hub Hong Kong”, a non-profit children’s charity

to hold a Easter fun day to celebrate with the grass-root children

HONG KONG SAR – Media Outreach – 4 April 2023 –(“LOFTER” or “the Group”), a Hong Kong-based property developer has always been caring for people from different social strata and committed to giving back to the community. With the advent of Children’s Day and Easter, the Group, through LOFTER Care Community Programme, partnered with “The Hub Hong Kong”, the local non-profit making children’s organization, to organize a fun day to celebrate the festival with the children through making handicrafts and playing group games.LOFTER Care Community Programme adheres to the spirit of “LOFTER Cares All”. The event co-organized with The Hub Hong Kong and the volunteers from different departments of the Group led the children to participate in handcrafting and group games, as well as giving them the small gifts to share a happy time. The Group also took this opportunity to express concern to them and understand their needs in life.said, “Many children do not have an ideal living space and appropriate assistance to guide them on studying. We hope to increase their learning opportunities and give full play to their potential through different assistance. With the advent of Children’s Day and Easter in April, the Group hopes to celebrate with grass-root children on fun day, so that they can feel strong festive atmosphere and enjoy the good time together.”Click here to download more HD photos.Hashtag: #LOFTERGROUP

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

LOFTER GROUP

Founded in 2012, LOFTER GROUP is a property developer based in Hong Kong. It is principally engaged in developing exceptional and high-quality residential, commercial, retail, and industrial properties. Leverage on its extensive experience, the Group is actively exploring a variety of opportunities for developing urban renewal projects across core districts of Hong Kong, with key focus on Grade A Commercial and Luxury Residential Projects. The Group vows to accommodate the needs of a diverse market and dynamic social policies, while maintaining a good balance between profitability, responsibility and sustainability.



LOFTER-Care Community Program

LOFTER-Care Community Program is funded by LOFTER GROUP, sharing the value of “LOFTER Cares ALL”. It mainly provides support to charitable activities in HKSAR. The program strives to keep abreast of the needs of the community and flexibly provides various resources to the needy, aiming to bring positive changes to the world and build a sustainable future for the city.



The Hub Hong Kong

The Hub Hong Kong is a registered charity established in 2013 to give children in our society who are experiencing difficult circumstances equal opportunities to become valuable members in the community. We offer a safe space in Sham Shui Po where underprivileged children aged 6-18 can learn, develop, and grow up healthily as all children should. We empower them with education programs, extracurricular activities, health and wellness, and personal counseling. We also help strengthen family bonding with parenting support. To date, we serve over 2,200 members annually, and children benefit from improved academic performance, well-being, and better family relationships.

