Influential Brands Celebrates Champions Of Business Excellence In Asia With Events In Singapore And Thailand As Part Of The Celebration
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 5 April 2023 – Amidst much uncertainty in the global environment, the tenth edition of Influential Brands® Awards was a timely reminder of the importance of good leaders and their ability to steer companies through a volatile landscape.
As a regional company, Influential Brands celebrated the Best in Class in Singapore and Thailand with a presence of more than 300 C-suite executives from leading companies from across the region such as Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and China.
As a regional company, Influential Brands celebrated the Best in Class in Singapore and Thailand with a presence of more than 300 C-suite executives from leading companies from across the region such as Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and China.