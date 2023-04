Influential Brands Celebrates Champions Of Business Excellence In Asia With Events In Singapore And Thailand As Part Of The Celebration

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 5 April 2023– Amidst much uncertainty in the global environment, the tenth edition ofAwards was a timely reminder of the importance of good leaders and their ability to steer companies through a volatile landscape.As a regional company, Influential Brands celebrated the Best in Class in Singapore and Thailand with a presence of more than 300 C-suite executives from leading companies from across the region such as Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and China.