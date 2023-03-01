Vodafone Business and Lenovo Connect agree partnership to increase connectivity, reliability, and security for customers across Europe
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 1 March 2023 – Today, Vodafone Business announced a partnership with Lenovo Connect to offer a customised global Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity service that will integrate with Lenovo Connect solutions. This will allow customers with Lenovo smart devices to securely connect to the internet across Vodafone’s global IoT network across multiple countries, starting in Europe.